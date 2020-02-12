This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Urged by Washington, Tel Aviv tightens control on Chinese investment in Israel
Despite government instability, the cabinet of the Israeli prime minister is poised to create a new committee to oversee foreign investment in Israel. China, which already has an established foothold in the country, is the main target of the initiative. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 11/03/2020