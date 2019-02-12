Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE Issue 823 dated 12/02/2019
Intellexa: cyber-intelligence specialists Nexa and Wispear unite to take on NSO and Verint

Faced with growing competition in the cyber intelligence sector, the Cyprus-based WiSpear and France's Nexa Technologies team up on export markets.
