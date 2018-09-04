Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 812 dated 04/09/2018

Level Effect develops cyberdefense botnet

The US startup Level Effect, which was founded by a foursome of former Pentagon cyber and intelligence experts, has developed a defensive botnet to ward against would-be hackers.
The entire article (310 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more