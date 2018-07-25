Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ISRAEL Issue 811 dated 25/07/2018

FirstPoint unveils anti-interception SIM card

Launched by two Israeli interceptions experts, the firm FirstPoint MG has developed a means to protect smartphones against intrusion and IMSI catchers using a simple SIM card.
The entire article (345 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more