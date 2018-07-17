Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATESRUSSIA Issue 810 dated 17/07/2018

Rusolut makes broken smartphones talk

The Russian-Polish digital forensics company RuSolut has developed a technique to extract data from a protected or broken device, which it is keenly marketing in the US.
