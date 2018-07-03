Your account has been succesfully created.
Toka builds cyber agencies for penniless governments

Toka, a startup that was discreetly launched by former high-ranking Israeli cyber-defence officials and ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, is aiming to be an interface between Israel's cyber industry and governments in need of cyber tools.
