Callyo, the COMINT app dodging mutual legal assistance treaties
Apps developed by the American start-up Callyo are popular among federal investigators wanting to track and wiretap their informers working abroad. [...]
The development of facial recognition and behavioural observation software is opening up a new market in lie detection for investigative forces all over the world. A number of startups, such as Sensority or Affective, are working in this area. [...]