AI spyware opens door to new ways to hack smartphones
Victoria-based researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) spyware that targets smartphones, paving the way for new forms of remote surveillance. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
Appin Security is no more, however India continues to be at the forefront of offensive hacking. After an in-depth investigation, Intelligence Online can reveal that the cyber-security firm Phronesis is now spearheading the Indian government's cyber-offensive strategy. [...]