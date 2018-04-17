Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Surveillance & Interception Issue 804 dated 17/04/2018

Startup's programmable microchips may resolve ITAR export woes

Algodone could equip MBDA's SCALP missiles with configurable microchips.
Algodone may be about to revolutionise military exports with technology that can restrict the use of materiel after it has been sold.
