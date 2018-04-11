Paris wises up to darknet data leaks
After the leaking of massive quantities of data from industry, private corporations and public authorities in France are increasingly turning to the help of specialist firms for protection. [...]
After having run into all sorts of problems since it struck up a major agreement with the electronics group in 2008, the French Ministry of Justice is to take judge-sanctioned communications interception back in-house in 2019 according to Intelligence Online's sources. In recent weeks, we have been investigating the intense haggling over this contract which is wreaking havoc at the French justice [...]