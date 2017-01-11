The sudden - and stormy- departure of general Michael T. Flynn as Donald Trump's national security adviser on Feb. 13 just three weeks after he took up the post, has shaken the new American administration's security edifice to the core.



Flynn was pushed towards the door by leaks in the American media three days earlier that talked of NSA having recorded his telephone calls to the Russian envoy to Washington, during which he is said to have promised to ease sanctions slapped on Moscow by Barack Obama before the election in November.



During Trump's presidential campaign, Flynn was the Republican candidate's "Mr. Intelligence," the only former spy community luminary to jump on the erratic Trump's bandwagon. As a reward the billionaire appointed him boss of the powerful National Security Council in the White House.



Before he landed that job, Flynn, a former chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) - he was edged out of that post in 2014 - operated in the private sector as head of his own consultancy, the Flynn Intelligence Group. But in dwelling in too much on the Middle East and Turkey and hitting out intemperately at the Obama administration - notably concerning the Ukraine crisis three years ago - Flynn raised a lot of alarmed eyebrows in the American intelligence community, as Intelligence Online reported.



