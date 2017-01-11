Trump's favourite intelligence firms
The most recent appointments by President Elect Donald Trump confirm the influence of a few security firms in his administration. [...]
The sudden - and stormy- departure of general Michael T. Flynn as Donald Trump's national security adviser on Feb. 13 just three weeks after he took up the post, has shaken the new American administration's security edifice to the core.
Flynn was pushed towards the door by leaks in the American media three days earlier that talked of NSA having recorded his telephone calls to the Russian envoy to Washington, during which he is said to have promised to ease sanctions slapped on Moscow by Barack Obama before the election in November.
During Trump's presidential campaign, Flynn was the Republican candidate's "Mr. Intelligence," the only former spy community luminary to jump on the erratic Trump's bandwagon. As a reward the billionaire appointed him boss of the powerful National Security Council in the White House.
Before he landed that job, Flynn, a former chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) - he was edged out of that post in 2014 - operated in the private sector as head of his own consultancy, the Flynn Intelligence Group. But in dwelling in too much on the Middle East and Turkey and hitting out intemperately at the Obama administration - notably concerning the Ukraine crisis three years ago - Flynn raised a lot of alarmed eyebrows in the American intelligence community, as Intelligence Online reported.
All of our reports on Flynn can be found in this special report.
7 articles/12 EURRead the full report
The most recent appointments by President Elect Donald Trump confirm the influence of a few security firms in his administration. [...]
The strategic options of Donald Trump’s future national security advisor Michael Flynn are being closely scrutinised by powerful lobbies in Washington. [...]
Caught short by Donald Trump’s electoral victory, the US intelligence community is now trying to work out who is Michael Flynn, the new US president-elect’s choice for National Security Advisor. [...]
Michael Flynn, the charismatic former chief of the Defense Intelligence (DIA), surprised Capitol Hill over the summer by joining Donald Trump’s campaign as security advisor. The only high-ranking intelligence official to have hitched his wagon to the Republican candidate, Flynn [...]
With the US presidential elections looming, US intelligence chiefs are gradually deciding which horse to back, publicly or behind the scenes. [...]
With the situation now stabilising in Eastern Ukraine, Intelligence Online sheds light on the sleight of hand that the Obama administration tried to pull off when the crisis was at its deepest. [...]
Michael Flynn, who stood down as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in the summer, founded a consulting firm [...]
Bernard Squarcini, the Mr. Fix-it of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and former head of the French domestic intelligence service (DCRI, now DGSI), has also worked in the business sector. He is less at ease, however, among the high-rise office blocks of Paris’s La Defense business district than in the Corsican restaurants of the French capital. [...]
Much has changed in the way Saudi Arabian defence deals are signed and sealed since King Salman bin Abdelaziz acceded to the throne in January. The businessmen who unwisely hitched their wagon to Mutaib bin Abdullah, the head of the Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) and favourite son of the late King Abdullah bin Abdelaziz, are now out of the picture. The new and all-powerful defence minister Mohammed bin Salman is determined to make his mark on the negotiation channels between Paris and Riyadh, at a time when contracts between the two capitals have recently been dogged by technical issues. [...]