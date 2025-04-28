Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France, Israel
CMA CGM pitches for UN customs contract in Israel

The French shipping firm is bidding for a contract with a UN agency to provide customs clearance services through its logistics subsidiary. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Alice Pontallier

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  International Dealmaking 
  3.  CMA CGM pitches for UN customs contract in Israel 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!