IRAQ

Oil firms DNO, Forza and HKN nervous about resuming Kurdish operations despite Erbil-Baghdad deal

Recent turmoil with Baghdad over the Kurdistan Regional Government's pursuit of economically vital oil sales has undermined the confidence of foreign oil companies in the region, raising fears some will not resume their activities. [...] (471 words)
Issue dated 13/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

