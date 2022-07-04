MbZ expected in Paris to talk investments with Macron
UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit the French capital in July for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, with major investments expected to be announced. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022
Mohammed bin Zayed's election as UAE president rings in the epilogue of a power contest waged by Abu Dhabi's princes for months. A game of musical chairs, which is seeing Tahnoon bin Zayed competing against Khalid bin Mohammed to become crown prince, could lead to the ousting of Mansour bin Zayed in favour of Khaldoon Al Mubarak. [...]
As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022