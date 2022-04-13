Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA

Beijing spoilt for choice between its two maritime transport giants Cosco and CMP

Due to its increasingly tarnished image because of its ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Cosco is giving way to a second public company in the implementation of China's port strategy. China Merchant Port is gradually making its mark as Beijing's contractor of choice on Belt and Road Initiative projects. [...] (687 words)
Issue dated 13/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
