The cement company Vicat claims it has unfairly lost out in Egypt due to the Egyptian military taking increasing control of the construction industry. With Paris unable to help, Vicat has turned to the World Bank's arbitration court. [...]
First Vicat, now HeidelbergCement and its French and Italian subsidiaries have launched arbitral proceedings with the ICSID against the Egyptian state. This new setback for the cement sector, which is dominated by the army despite being open to foreign investors, could affect some of the major construction projects underway, not the least New Cairo City. [...]