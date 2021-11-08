Read this article here:
Read this article here:
At a time when the Indo-Pacific is gaining strategic importance on the world stage, Russia's diplomatic and security apparatus is looking to lock down its political alliance and defence relationship with Vietnam, with the help of some key emissaries. [...]
While the French contenders have been busy infighting, Israel Aerospace now seems poised to win a contract to supply a military observation satellite to Vietnam. Intelligence Online has the inside track on the four-year battle to secure the order. [...]
Former public security spymaster Pham Minh Chinh's appointment as Vietnam's prime minister suggests the ministry is winning its power struggle with defence ministry. At stake is control of the cyberintelligence tools that Vietnam has been acquiring apace from foreign suppliers. [...]