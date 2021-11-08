Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE VIETNAM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks satellites and energy in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh at the Elysée Palace.
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh at the Elysée Palace.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his influential Minister of Public Security To Lam were in France from 3 to 5 November. This visit was an opportunity to review the prospects of certain major French industrialists looking towards Hanoi. [...] (639 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Russian foreign affairs minister Serguei Lavrov with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son. © Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA VIETNAM 08/10/2021

Moscow strengthens ties with Hanoi in response to Indo-Pacific diplomatic shift 

At a time when the Indo-Pacific is gaining strategic importance on the world stage, Russia's diplomatic and security apparatus is looking to lock down its political alliance and defence relationship with Vietnam, with the help of some key emissaries. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
  3. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks satellites and energy in Paris

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!