IRAQ

In-house fighting rocks country's financial lifeline INOC

Spurred on by the signing of a contract with TotalEnergies, the Iraq National Oil Company is destined to become the spearhead for partnerships with foreign firms but needs a firmer footing in Baghdad, something put to the test by a quarrelling board and a shaky legal framework. [...] (428 words)
Issue dated 03/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
This article is free
