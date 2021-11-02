Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE UKRAINE

Macron expected in Kyiv to relaunch stalled defence deals

French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron. © Michel Euler/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Since the resignation of interior minister Avakov, Paris's friend in Kyiv, Franco-Ukrainian business has largely slowed to a halt. But a visit from Macron could change that. [...] (716 words)
Issue dated 02/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

