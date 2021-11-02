Read this article here:
Ukraine wants to get its fleet up to NATO standards and has increased purchases of naval equipment from alliance members. A deal with the UK has snagged over disagreements that the British defence corps hope to settle when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits London this week. [...]
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]