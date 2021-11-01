Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ LEBANON

Traders compete to supply Beirut under Iraqi-Lebanese oil deal

Private companies including BB Energy, a regular supplier to Lebanon, are bidding for the third monthly tender to deliver oil to Beirut under the terms of the Iraqi-Lebanese deal to relieve Lebanon's worsening energy crisis. [...] (361 words)
Issue dated 01/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
