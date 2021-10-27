Read this article here:
Read this article here:
After resuming their diplomatic relations, Damascus and Abu Dhabi are back in business with one another again in conjunction with the Universal Exhibition. Syria has a major presence for the first time since 2011 and is counting on a new bilateral business council to attract Emirati investment. [...]
The cement company Vicat claims it has unfairly lost out in Egypt due to the Egyptian military taking increasing control of the construction industry. With Paris unable to help, Vicat has turned to the World Bank's arbitration court. [...]
The low-profile East Gas Co, which includes a number of former intelligence chiefs on its board, is playing a key role in Egypt's current purchases of Israeli gas. It sees itself extending this role in the future to foreign firms looking to tap into Egypt's own gas production. [...]