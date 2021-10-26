Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM

Boris Johnson hosts Ukrainian president in attempt to save navy deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson signed an Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership in London, the 8th of October 2020.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson signed an Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership in London, the 8th of October 2020. © Official Website President of Ukraine
Ukraine wants to get its fleet up to NATO standards and has increased purchases of naval equipment from alliance members. A deal with the UK has snagged over disagreements that the British defence corps hope to settle when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits London this week. [...] (669 words)
Issue dated 26/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UKRAINE 12/10/2021

Odessa's port industries seek to navigate between oligarchs and private investors to survive 

The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. [...]
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa.
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa. © Yevgeni Volokin/Reuters
RUSSIA 22/07/2021

Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea 

Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ KRE/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
  3. Boris Johnson hosts Ukrainian president in attempt to save navy deal

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!