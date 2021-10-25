Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE QATAR

CS Group and Thales hope for windfall from Franco-Qatari anti-drone warfare cooperation

With the 2022 Football World Cup looming, French companies have set their sights on Qatar's major anti-drone contracts. The firms are backed in their efforts by France's army, national gendarmerie and interior ministry. [...] (502 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking
Insiders QATAR 25/10/2021

Barzan Holdings, Qatar's defence industry giant springing up out of the desert 

Like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar wants its own sovereign weapons industry. Over the last three years, it has built Barzan Holdings out of nothing. To do this, Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani has called upon the expertise - and contacts - of leading local figures and many foreign consultants. [...]
Abdullah Hassan Al Khater (Barzan) and J-F Ricci (AKKA) sign an agreement.
Abdullah Hassan Al Khater (Barzan) and J-F Ricci (AKKA) sign an agreement. © AKKA Technologies

