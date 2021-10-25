Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar wants its own sovereign weapons industry. Over the last three years, it has built Barzan Holdings out of nothing. To do this, Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani has called upon the expertise - and contacts - of leading local figures and many foreign consultants. [...]
Development of the Vador ISR aircraft has been beset with numerous technical delays and client complaints. This could be good news for CAE Aviation, which has a long history - and likely a promising future - of supplying French intelligence agencies with this kind of plane. [...]
With the anti-drone market currently growing at a fast rate, the French armed forces ministry's armaments department has launched a major programme called Parade. It does not offer much room, however, for smaller operators. [...]
As one of the French counter drone firms getting battle ready for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, CS Group has integrated the drone RF detection solutions developed by German-US firm Dedrone and the Chinese DJI into the system it has presented to the DGA. [...]
Thierry Orosco, the former commander of France's GIGN elite intervention unit, is an advisor to Somod, the Qatari cybersecurity organisation that recently signed a partnership with Thales, one of whose subsidiaries Orosco also advises. [...]