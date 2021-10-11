Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Issue dated 11/10/2021

Damascus reconnects with Emirati business world at Dubai Expo

After resuming their diplomatic relations, Damascus and Abu Dhabi are back in business with one another again in conjunction with the Universal Exhibition. Syria has a major presence for the first time since 2011 and is counting on a new bilateral business council to attract Emirati investment. [...] (392 words)
