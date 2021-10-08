Chambers of commerce weigh up prospects for government's deoligarchisation drive
Ukraine's Surkis brothers suffer setback against Petro Poroshenko in Privat affair
Igor Surkis, the owner of the soccer team Dynamo Kiev, lost his case for compensation from the former president and central bank of Ukraine in London recently, despite the support of his influential older brother Grigoriy Surkis. [...]
Zelensky's former PR Yulia Mendel makes television comeback
After the programmes she worked for on went off air, Yulia Mendel, once press secretary to the Ukrainian president, has returned to television with a political programme produced by the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. But her career as a communications consultant is far from over. [...]
Zelensky reshapes its post-Avakov security apparatus
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Yevgeni Yurchenko is the Donbass's new coal industry strongman
Seven years after hostilities began in eastern Ukraine, Russian and pro-Russian businessmen are battling against each other for control of the territory's energy and metal resources. Yevgeni Yurchenko is one businessman who has emerged well from the battle. [...]
