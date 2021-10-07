Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
POLAND FRANCE Issue dated 07/10/2021

Lobbyist FairValue tries to connect Paris and Warsaw ahead of nuclear negotiations

In light of France's upcoming EU presidency, the consultancy FairValue is lobbying for renewed economic diplomacy between France and Poland. The two countries' employers' associations Medef and Lewiatan are on board the global initiative. [...] (604 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!