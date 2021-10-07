This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
France's Naval Group looks for new submarine contracts in Indo-Pacific region
Following the cancellation of its mega 12-submarine contract with Australia on 15 September, France's Naval Group is making a fresh effort to find new contracts in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries offering the best prospects, however, are currently facing short-term budget constraints. [...]
Government bumps EDF ahead of Petitcolin for Arabelle turbine contract
The Elysée Palace and ministry of finance have decided: the government wants EDF to take over GEAST if General Electric decides to sell. It is a tactical choice; GEAST manufactures Arabelle nuclear energy turbines and has been the object of a heated battle for months. [...]
