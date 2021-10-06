Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY IRAQ Issue dated 06/10/2021

Turkish entrepreneurs restock in Erbil

Turkish trade minister Mehmet Mus (centre) was welcomed to Erbil on 26 September 2021, along with representatives of Turkish companies.
Hit by the falling Turkish lira, Ankara is counting on exports to Iraq more than ever to keep its head above water. It has deployed its commercial diplomatic arsenal to Erbil along with a group of influential Turkish-Iraqi entrepreneurs. [...] (335 words)
