Shimon Peres's financier son awaits normalisation to start investing in Iraq
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Firm headed by ex-Mossad boss seeks certification from France's cybersecurity agency
Although breaking into the French market is no easy task, XM Cyber, the company lead by former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, is applying for the French information systems security agency ANSSI's all-important accreditation. [...]
Urged by Washington, Tel Aviv tightens control on Chinese investment in Israel
Despite government instability, the cabinet of the Israeli prime minister is poised to create a new committee to oversee foreign investment in Israel. China, which already has an established foothold in the country, is the main target of the initiative. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021