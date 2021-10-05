Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
Spotlight ISRAEL IRAQ UNITED STATES Issue dated 05/10/2021

Shimon Peres's financier son awaits normalisation to start investing in Iraq

Chemi Peres.
Chemi Peres. © Laurent Gillieron/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
A 'surprise' speaker at the Center for Peace Communications conference in Erbil, financier Chemi Peres talked about his father Shimon Peres' heritage - while showing openness about investing in Iraq. [...] (450 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!