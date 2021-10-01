Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Issue dated 01/10/2021

Ukrainian Cognac king takes tipple to Dubai

New managing director of Logos in Dubai, Sergiy Shynkarenko is poised to fulfil the Emirates' ambitions of his boss, Ukraine's Cognac king Valeriy Shamotiy, the latest in a series of Ukrainian investors to set their sights on the emirate. [...] (555 words)
Further reading
UKRAINE 01/09/2021

The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold 

A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]

