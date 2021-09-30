This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
France uneasy with Hezbollah's energy-fuelled ambitions
In the run-up to its operation to truck in Iranian fuel to help ease Lebanon's energy crisis, Hezbollah took stock of which organisations and businesses to supply. It even contacted entities that it does not control, some of which are close to French interests. [...]
Beirut's passivity to Capital's arrival shows inclination for Russian aid
Russian firm Capital's entry in the Syrian energy market could be the cause of a new border dispute with Lebanon, but the local authorities have barely raised an eyebrow at the event, highlighting a growing popularity for Russian aid among the country's political elite. [...]