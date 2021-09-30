Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON ISRAEL Issue dated 30/09/2021

Halliburton's move into Israeli gas upsets Beirut

Greece's Energean has turned to the US company Halliburton to drill new wells in the Karish gas field in Israel, in an area that may encroach on Beirut's offshore. However Lebanon has little sway over the moves of these major players. [...] (322 words)
