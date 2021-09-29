This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Paris caught in UAE-Saudi Arabia power struggles over arts programmes
The spat between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh is affecting major arts and culture programmes in the Gulf, putting the French government, which is involved in both countries' efforts, in a tight spot. US businessman, philanthropist and art collector Thomas Kaplan is also caught in the middle. [...]
Mohammed Bin Salman, the team behind Saudi Arabia's new strong man
At a little over 30 years old, Mohammed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia's strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs. [...]
In face of Turkey's growing influence, Mohamed bin Salman makes plans for Africa
With Turkey and Qatar increasing their diplomatic and economic footprint on the continent, Saudi Arabia is playing catch-up by preparing to host its first Africa summit in the first half of 2022. Riyad also plans to open more embassies on the continent. [...]