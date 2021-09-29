Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 29/09/2021

TMF handles Mohammed bin Salman's investments in Europe

Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has set its sights on Europe. To oversee the various European companies it has launched, PIF chief Yasser Al Rumayyan has turned to the Dutch financial services company TMF Group, which is as discreet as it is rigorous. [...] (252 words)
Further reading
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. © Reuters
Insiders SAUDI ARABIA 28/10/2015

Mohammed Bin Salman, the team behind Saudi Arabia's new strong man 

At a little over 30 years old, Mohammed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia's strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs. [...]
