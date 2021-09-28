Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 28/09/2021

Turki bin Salman makes European business bow in Luxembourg

Saudi Arabia's businessman prince Turki bin Salman, younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is planning to extend his business empire in Europe with his new Luxembourg-based company Donavida. [...] (556 words)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Insiders SAUDI ARABIA 28/10/2015

Mohammed Bin Salman, the team behind Saudi Arabia's new strong man 

At a little over 30 years old, Mohammed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia's strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs. [...]

