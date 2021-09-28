This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Zelensky reshapes its post-Avakov security apparatus
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Zelensky's navy on fast track to NATO-compatibility
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]