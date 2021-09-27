Geollect develops intelligence fusion platform for UK special forces
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Accenture develops information warfare platform for UK defence ministry
After notching up a series of cyber contracts and acquisitions in recent years, consulting giant Accenture has been awarded a contract to supply the 6th (United Kingdom) Division at a time when Britain is looking to beef up its influence and counter-influence capacities. [...]
NGA fights in Congress to retain GEOINT acquisition influence
Although not everyone is pleased with its methods of managing contracts with the private sector, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency may regain its position in procurement of geospatial intelligence data and services with the creation of a joint office, in which it would have a determining weight. [...]
Geollect continues roll with British intelligence and military
The UK's ministry of defence has shown its support in Geollect, a start-up incubated by the GCHQ, with an increasing number of contracts. The latest is a highly-strategic mission to provide a pysops platform for the Royal Navy, recently caught in information warfare in the Black Sea. [...]