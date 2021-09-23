This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
IAI beats Airbus and Thales to Vietnamese spy satellite deal
While the French contenders have been busy infighting, Israel Aerospace now seems poised to win a contract to supply a military observation satellite to Vietnam. Intelligence Online has the inside track on the four-year battle to secure the order. [...]
Tel Aviv tries to kick-start arms sales
Israel's strategically-key defence exports have been stagnating, with figures released by the defence ministry earlier this month revealing that sales stood at $5.66 billion in 2015, flat on 2014 and down 10% on 2013. Israel's political and defence establishments are [. [...]