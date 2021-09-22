Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ UNITED STATES Issue dated 22/09/2021

Jafar clan lands $250m finance from US development fund DFC

The development of the Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor field, a major project of the region's Jafar dynasty, has recently obtained part of its finance from the US backed Development Finance Corporation (DFC) thanks to behind the scenes negotiations in Erbil and Washington. [...] (352 words)
