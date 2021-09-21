This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Maxim Chkil, the businessman opening roads between Berlin and Kyiv
Despite the controversy surrounding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Kiev and Berlin are cooperating at full speed in the area of road and rail transport. All this has been to the benefit of a Ukrainian businessman, Maxim Chkil, and his German business partners. [...]
Yevgeni Yurchenko is the Donbass's new coal industry strongman
Seven years after hostilities began in eastern Ukraine, Russian and pro-Russian businessmen are battling against each other for control of the territory's energy and metal resources. Yevgeni Yurchenko is one businessman who has emerged well from the battle. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]