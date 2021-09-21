Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 21/09/2021

Saudi investment minister heads to Paris while plans laid for visit by Mohammed bin Salman

Le ministre saoudien des investissements Khaled al-Faleh.
Le ministre saoudien des investissements Khaled al-Faleh. © Christian Bruna/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
Saudi ministers have been frequent visitors to Paris of late as French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to make a final tour of the Middle East before next year's presidential elections. [...] (314 words)
