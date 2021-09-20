This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Military and air force intelligence services at daggers drawn in the south
As a result of the most violent clashes since 2018 breaking out in southern Syria, the rivalry between Russia and Iran, which was already present in the area, has reemerged. It is being compounded by the tensions between Syria's military and air force intelligence services which have each chosen a different camp to support. [...]
Lebanese intelligence chiefs told to stem fuel drain on Syrian border Free
Lebanon, which is already battling with a fuel shortage, is having to watch part of its meagre supplies disappear into Syria, which is itself in short supply. The government has turned to the intelligence service to try to reduce the cross-border trafficking. [...]