This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Senate wants to throw more support to China-focused lobby groups IPAC and CRG
In its latest report on confronting Beijing's growing influence, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations called for more transatlantic dialogue with groups like the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and the UK's China Research Group (CRG). [...]
Yitu at the forefront of facial recognition AI as Beijing ramps up surveillance state
Yitu Technology has emerged as a top contractor in China as local authorities increasingly look to install facial recognition technology in public areas. The firm received plaudits from American intelligence services before being blacklisted for its work in Xinjiang. [...]
Shadow IT, the next big thing in IT security
Launched by former Darpa and CIA experts, the startup Expanse is helping the Pentagon to detect the connection of unauthorised computers to its networks. Other companies, such as Israel's Axonius, are also positioning themselves in this marketplace. [...]
Richard Griffiths follows in Qatar's footsteps to strengthen Arent Fox's African network
Richard Griffiths from US law firm Arent Fox accompanied his client, the Qatari vice prime minister Al Kuwari, to Burundi's independence day celebrations on 1 July. Griffiths and his law firm are already very well established in Rwanda and Zimbabwe. [...]