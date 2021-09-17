Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES QATAR Issue dated 17/09/2021

Qatari defence minister to travel to US with arms procurement in mind

Qatari defence minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.
Qatari defence minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. © Reuters
Qatari defence minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah is expected in South Carolina in around six weeks' time, for the inauguration ceremony of a factory for Barzan Holding's US subsidiary Barzan Aerospace. A perfect opportunity to push forward on key arms procurement projects. [...] (323 words)
