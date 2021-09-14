Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE NETHERLANDS TURKMENISTAN Issue dated 14/09/2021

Turkmenistan gas spat comes back to haunt BNP in New York

The legal dispute between Turkmengas and its former supplier Chemix, which has dragged on since 2012, has taken a fresh turn in New York where the role of the BNP is now under scrutiny. [...] (614 words)
