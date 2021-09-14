Mohamed bin Zayed's right-hand man heads to Moscow
Abu Dhabi makes noted investment in Deripaska's EN+
The deal sealed last week between EN+, Oleg Deripaska's ex-wife Polina Yumasheva and Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund has attracted the keen interest of the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), particularly since it involved a small group of well-connected consultants. [...]