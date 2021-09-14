Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RUSSIA Issue dated 14/09/2021

Mohamed bin Zayed's right-hand man heads to Moscow

The head of the Mubadala sovereign wealth fund, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.
The head of the Mubadala sovereign wealth fund, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. © Jason Lee/Reuters
Abu Dhabi is sending in Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the powerful boss of its financial arm Mubadala, to Moscow, as Russia becomes its new priority. [...] (342 words)
