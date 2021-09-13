This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Shenzhen readies local groups to attract foreign partnerships
Shenzhen, a major tech hub, is leaning on local organisations to help in its efforts to increase international partnerships, even as Europe and the United States fight to stem the flow of technology passing - often involuntarily - into China. [...]
Italy's Cy4gate aims for leadership of national interceptions market come hell or high water
Despite its own technical deficiencies, Cy4gate is determined to take over RCS Labs as a means of establishing itself on the legal interceptions market, just as the Italian government is trying to rationalise its interception activities. [...]
ParisTech partners with PLA-affiliated university amid growing French scrutiny
The ParisTech university cluster, which includes elite French engineering schools, has struck a partnership on student and research exchange with China's Xi'an Jiaotong University. The latter works closely with the People's Liberation Army. [...]