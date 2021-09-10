This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
People's Armed Police commander Wang Chunning takes up seat at head of Party's discipline campaign
Wang Chunning, commander of the People's Armed Police (PAP), has officially joined the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission (CPLAC). The law enforcement body is currently overseeing a "rectification" programme aimed at rooting out corruption and disloyalty. [...]
Telixin blacklisting highlights Washington's crackdown on Chinese military communications
Washington's latest additions to its entity list include the ship communications supplier Telixin Electronics Technology. Its chairman, Zhu Guosheng, has significant ties to the People's Liberation Army's Third General Staff Department, which handles signals intelligence and cyber warfare. [...]
