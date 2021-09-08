Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
IRAN UNITED STATES OMAN Issue dated 08/09/2021

US prepared to throw vital Omani port off balance to counter Iran

The Omani port of Duqm.
The Omani port of Duqm. © Port of Duqm
The US Treasury's decision to sanction Omani oil broker Mahmood Al Habsi serves as a means to add pressure on Iran's new administration and the Quds Force even if means putting Oman, one of its greatest allies in the region, under the gun. [...] (308 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!