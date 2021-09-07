Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
QATAR AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 07/09/2021

Qatar Airways keen to operate commercial flights to Kabul

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker. © MilagroPress/Toromoro/MaxPPP
Despite the temporary suspension of civil flights to Kabul, Qatar Airways is talking to the Taliban about getting back into business in Afghanistan before other commercial airlines. [...] (306 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!