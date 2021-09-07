This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Vietnamese army and security services compete for control of cyber contracts
Former public security spymaster Pham Minh Chinh's appointment as Vietnam's prime minister suggests the ministry is winning its power struggle with defence ministry. At stake is control of the cyberintelligence tools that Vietnam has been acquiring apace from foreign suppliers. [...]