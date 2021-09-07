Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight ISRAEL FRANCE VIETNAM Issue dated 07/09/2021

IAI beats Airbus and Thales to Vietnamese spy satellite deal

Vietnam's prime minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Vietnam's prime minister Pham Minh Chinh. © Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
While the French contenders have been busy infighting, Israel Aerospace now seems poised to win a contract to supply a military observation satellite to Vietnam. Intelligence Online has the inside track on the four-year battle to secure the order. [...] (688 words)
