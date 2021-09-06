This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
MTN wants out of Afghan chaos after Syrian blister
The South African telecommunication operator was not ready for the Taliban's lightening takeover and is struggling to balance the need to keep its services running with wanting to avoid making compromises with Kabul's new leaders, fearing potential problems with them as much as in US courts. [...]
