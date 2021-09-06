Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
UNITED STATES AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 06/09/2021

DynCorp's string of legal woes continues

Dyncorp's defeats in its legal disputes with the US Army and other clients in Afghanistan have dealt an additional blow to the group, which used to be one of the Pentagon's main contractors. [...] (488 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites
On 24 April, the Helix intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft operated by its South African sister company Ultimate Aviation was spotted on the ground at Pemba airport.
On 24 April, the Helix intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft operated by its South African sister company Ultimate Aviation was spotted on the ground at Pemba airport. © CADG
Africa Intelligence 12/05/2020

Multi-sector contractor CADG expands presence in the skies over Cabo Delgado 

In late April, defence and engineering service group CADG sent up several of its reconnaissance aircraft over the province of Cabo Delgado, which has become a battleground for private sector operators since the beginnng of the insurrection in 2017. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!