Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians
Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]